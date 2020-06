Also Read - Ditch that dip from the supermarket and try this hummus recipe at home

Pasta is everyone's favourite. This traditional Italian food is prepared with a variety of sauces. But red sauce is the most popular. It can be made easily with tomato sauce. The assortment of ingredients ranging from tomatoes to garlic to onions make this a delicious sauce and the flavours released by the added spices are enough to make you drool.

The procedure of making the sauce is easy. The main ingredient here is tomatoes, which are loaded with many essential nutrients, including the antioxidant lycopene. It can offer many health benefits, such as reduced risk of heart disease and cancer. Tomatoes are also a great source of vitamin C, potassium, folate, and vitamin K. Garlic is another healthy ingredient in this recipe. It is low in calories and rich in vitamin C, vitamin B6 and manganese. It contains trace amounts of various other nutrients, which help boost your immunity and keep your blood pressure levels in check. And, onions have anti-bacterial properties and are good for digestive health and it also controls blood sugar.

In the one-minute video, you will learn how to make this pasta sauce. This recipe makes a stunning, full-bodied sauce.But if you are looking for a lighter sauce you can cut down on the amount of garlic and herbs used. You can also prepare it in a large quantity and store it in the refrigerator for a few days.