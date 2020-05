Also Read - Watch this video to fall in love with eggs all over again

With the onset of the hot summer days, you start looking at foods that can keep you cool. Smoothies made with fresh fruits and healthy ingredients are great for beating the heat. They are not only tasty, but also give you the required nutrition while helping you lose weight and stay healthy. Moreover, the enzymes of the fruits used in the smoothie can boost your circulatory system. This is a much better option than juices and colas that just add on to your total calorie intake. You can make a healthy fruit smoothie with bananas, almonds and dates. All these ingredients come with a wide range of health benefits. Also Read - Want to let go of your stress? Spare just 10 minutes to watch this video

Other than being rich in vitamin B6, bananas are also a rich source of vitamin C, dietary fibre and manganese. They can boost kidney and liver health and improve circulation while helping in metabolising carbohydrates and fats, turning them into energy. Almonds, on the other hand, come loaded with essential nutrient including potent antioxidants, iron, zinc and calcium. They can regulate blood sugar and blood pressure levels and boost heart health besides helping you lose weight. Dates also come with antioxidants, fibre, minerals and vitramins that can boost cognition, improve muscle and bone mass and regulate blood sugar and blood pressure levels. Also Read - Beat the heat with refreshing watermelon sorbet: Watch this video and try it today

Watch this video where chef Manasa tells you how to make different variations of a banana, almond and date smoothie.You can use hemp seeds, raw cocoa powder and dates to create different versions. These variations may help you sleep better. You can also add other summer fruits to it like apples, oranges, grapes and kiwi. Maca powder or ashwagandha powder can be another good addition to this smoothie. It helps you gain hormonal balance while helping you fight diabetes or thyroid issues. Sprinkling a little bit of spirulina can make it an immune-boosting smoothie.