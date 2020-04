Your body loses its vitality and strength as you grow older. This is a natural part of ageing. It is the same with your skeletal system or bone health. Your bones start to experience mineral loss around the age of 35 and this continues till old age. This can lead to many debilitating conditions like osteoporosis, arthritis and joint pains. This is why a healthy and active lifestyle is so necessary if you want to enjoy overall fitness till old age. You need to follow a healthy diet and avoid toxic habits like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. You need to exercise regularly and build strength and flexibility in your bones and joints. Exercises go in a long way to ensure strong bones and improve bone mass density. But you need to know the right exercises to get the maximum benefit out of your workout routine. Weight-bearing exercises are great for your joints and bones. It increases bone density and makes your joints strong. Brisk walking, jogging, hiking, climbing stairs and weight training are all exercises that you can adopt for healthy bones and joints.

Watch our strength and conditioning video which shows you how to do a push-up with T-spine rotation and a Cossack squat. You will also learn how to do a burpee with a tuck jump. These are great workouts for improved strength, bone density, joint mobility and cardiac function. The workout starts with an elaborate warm up session and concludes with a cool down session, which are essential components in any fitness regime.