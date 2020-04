Thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, people are suffering from a different kind of stress. It is known that stress is a chronic problem in today’s world. A hectic lifestyle and the pressure to be the best at everything you do can take a toll on your mental health. But now, being cooped up inside the house because of the lockdown can also bring on a lot of stress. You may be tense about the current health crisis, worried about your job or just stressed because you have nothing to do. If this is happening to you, then you need to do something about it. Stress brings with it as whole lot of health complications and may lead to chronic health conditions like diabetes, clinical depression, gastrointestinal problems, heart disease and asthma. Too much stress can also trigger neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s. One of the most common fallout of stress is obesity because it can make you eat too much. Hence, you must be everything you can to de-stress and relax.

Regular exercise and a nutritious diet will go a long way in helping you to relax. You can also try out meditation which are specifically designed to relax you. Watch this video to know how to deal with your stress. No matter what is going on with your life, this relaxation meditation will help you calm down and relax.