Dalgona coffee has become very popular amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. This is because the videos of the making of this coffee have had a calming effect on people’s mind. Well, it doesn’t actually contain dalgona, a Korean honeycomb toffee. It is known as dalgona coffee because this coffee, served to South Korean actor Jung II-woo at a Macau restaurant, reminded him of dalgona. It is super easy to prepare with just a few limited ingredients in your kitchen. Actually, dalgona coffee is very much like the Indian beat coffee. The only difference is, dalgona coffee has the froth on tip of the milk. In the Indian beat coffee, milk is poured from the top. Not only is this beverage yummy and easy to make, it comes with health benefits too.

Dalgona coffee can help you in losing weight. Don’t use sugar at all to make this fluffy beverage even healthier and weight-loss-friendly. Just like the regular coffee, dalgona coffee also gives you an instant boost while keeping you fresh for a long period of time. Along with these benefits, dalgona coffee will be a cool refreshing drink for the summer.

Here is an easy 1-minute video to help you whip up this yummy yet healthy coffee. It is a step-by-step guide to make this amazing quarantine beverage.