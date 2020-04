Thought to have originated from Tibet, momos have now become almost everyone’s favourite snack across India. Compared to other street foods like samosas, chaat and pakoras, steamed momos are a much healthier snack. So, it is also a favourite among weightwatchers.

Momo is derived from the Tibetan term “mog mog”. Originally, momos were made only from meat but as the dish gained popularity in India, roadside stalls and restaurants started making vegetable momos to suit the taste of the vegetarians too.

Love momos but worried about the calories? Try this delicious whole wheat veg momos and dip which is perfect for those on a weight loss journey. Not just it is yummy, but it is packed with lots of vegetables that are good for your health. The dough is made of whole wheat, which is high in fiber, vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals. Now, watch this 1-minute video to prepare healthy dumplings and enjoy your favourite dish guilt-free while you stay at home during quarantine.