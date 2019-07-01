Want to satisfy your woman sexually? Know her desires well | TheHealthSite.com

Every man wants his woman to be successful at satisfying his woman sexually. But most of them are not sure about their beloveds want on bed. The situation becomes all the more challenging for men as women, are not generally vocal about their sexual desires. Here, we arm you up with the knowledge that will make your lady’s between-the-sheet moments with you memorable.

Duration of intercourse isn’t all that important

The duration of penetration doesn’t matter as mush as the time spent for foreplay. Remember, sexual intercourse doesn’t need to last for hours for your woman to reach orgasm. She can get there even before penetration.

Foreplay is very important

Foreplay is important for your woman for vaginal lubrication. So make sure that you spend significant amount of time for this act before penetration. Foreplay makes penetration more pleasurable.

Sex positions are crucial for pleasure

Sexual positions matter a lot for women to have an orgasm. Positions that require her to support her weight might not lead her to an orgasm. Positions like standing or doggy style aren’t that pleasurable for some women

Clitoral erection is a must for women

The penis can become erect much more easily than the clitoris. Clitoral erection can only be achieved through foreplay. A wet vaginal wall doesn’t necessarily mean that your lady has clitoral erection.

She loves multiple orgasms

After her first climax, your lady’s vagina is naturally lubricated and tighter. In this state your lady will enjoy a more enhanced sexual pleasure. So, men, don’t stop after she has hit the first big ‘O’.

Let her be in control

Women love to be in control. They don’t always like to be at the receiving end. So, it will be good if you take a backseat at times. Just let her be herself and relish the way she satisfies her own desires while taking care of yours.

She may love to have sex in public

The thrill of having sex in public can be turn on for your woman. Look out for cues that tell you if she wants it. The taboo around this, along with the necessity to hide it all may be the igniting factor.

Women love role play

Don’t let boredom strike your bedroom. While she might not admit it, she completely loves roleplay. So, get ready for a role play for your next session.

After play is as important as foreplay

dozing off just after a sexual encounter may make women feel abandoned.A cuddle after a sexual session is appreciated by women.It displays affection by a man.

She loves oral sex as much as you do

Getting oral sex is a wonderful experience. Right? Remember, your woman also loves it. Even though she may not ask for it. You need to initiate it. It will work wonders for sure!