Want to lose weight? Here are 10 essential oils that can help | TheHealthSite.com

Are you trying to shed those extra kilos and continuously failing? Are you looking for some easy ways to reach your weight loss goal? If yes, you have reached the right place. Here we give a list of essential oils that can your best friends throughout your weight loss journey.

Grapefruit essential oil

Grapefruit essential oil contains a compound called D-limonene. It activates enzymes responsible for the breaking down of body fat thus helping in weight loss. Also, it cleans your lymphatic glands to help in the transport of nutrients in the body.

Cinnamon essential oil

This essential oil contains a component called eugenol. This compound alters your neurosensory perceptions and keeps your sugar craving in check. It also balances blood sugar levels and insulin release. You can use this oil by inhaling directly.

Ginger essential oil

It contains a compound called gingerols. This decrease inflammation in the intestines and improves absorption and digestion of nutrients. You can either directly drink this oil or can inhale it.

Peppermint essential oil

Peppermint essential oil contains a compound called menthol. This is known for improving digestion and decreasing bloating. Menthol can also influence your neurosensory perceptions. This can prevent cravings for sugary foods and curb overeating.

Lemon essential oil

Lemon essential oil is rich in a compound called limonene. It is known as a natural fat dissolver. Lemon oil when combined with grapefruit oil, can suppress body weight gain.

Bergamot essential oil

Anxiety and depression are two of the main reasons behind emotional overeating. Inhaling bergamot essential oil can actually help boost your mood. Also, this oil contains polyphenols, a compound known for melting fat and sugar.

Sandalwood essential oil

Sandalwood essential oil calms you down and helps suppress feelings of negativity. This helps prevent emotional eating. You can use this oil by directly inhaling.

Lavender essential oil

Depression and anxiety are two of the major contributors to obesity. Lavender essential oil can help calm stress. It can also suppress the triggers associated with emotional eating. You can either inhale it or use as a diffuser.

Fennel essential oil

Fennel essential oil is excellent in improving digestion. It also suppresses your appetite and regulates sleep cycle. It contains a hormone called melatonin. It enables body to create fat that can be burned, and not than fat that is stored.

Orange essential oil

This oil can potentially curb your appetite and prevent overeating. Orange essential oil can also enhance your mood and prevent you from emotional overeating. You can either inhale or drink it directly.