Working from home amidst the coronavirus pandemic can be quite stressful. Social isolation, too many distraction, lack of structure, improper working desk, extra work pressure, internet issue – these are some factors that can make working from home more stressful than working on-site.

Initially, you may find it comfortable siting on a couch or bed in your pyjama as you work from home. But this feeling of liberty can gradually turn into a feeling of being out of control and interrupt your sleep schedule and affect your productivity. Over time you may also start feeling isolated. Studies have linked social isolation as a factor of increased stress among home-based workers.

A study conducted by the United Nations in 2017 found that those who work from home reported higher levels of stress. Fortunately, there are some effective ways to minimize the stress of working from home. Meditation is an effective stress-management tool. It can help deal with stress by triggering the body’s relaxation response. Besides, meditation can also reduce anxiety, chronic pain, depression, heart disease and high blood pressure.

This 10-minute video will take you through session four of a guided balloon meditation to let go of your stress. This meditation session is designed to clear your mind and make you feel peaceful and calm.