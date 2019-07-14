Want to get rid of sunburn? Opt for these natural remedies | TheHealthSite.com

A sunburn is basically an inflammation of the skin caused by overexposure to ultraviolet radiation. When your unexposed body get sunlight more than it can handle, you develop sunburn. Here, we tell you about 10 home remedies that can help you get rid of it.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is known to relieve itching caused by sunburn. It can also reduce inflammation that occurs because of heat. To use it for this purpose, blend dry oats and put them in warm water for soaking. Now, you can apply the paste on the affected area.

Milk

Having healing effects, milk can help to reduce sunburn and irritation. You can dunk a washcloth in chilled milk and applying it directly to burnt area.

Black tea

Black tea contains tannic acid that gives it dark colour. This acid can reduce redness caused due to sunburn. To use black tea, soak a clean cloth in the black tea and apply it on the affected area.

Yogurt

Yogurt contains probiotics and lactic acid. They make it an excellent choice for reducing redness and soothing skin. Apply plain yogurt directly on the sunburnt area. You can wash it after 10 minutes.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is an excellent moisturiser. Applying it can really help to improve a burn. Aloe vera is also called as ‘burn plant’ due to its effectiveness in treating sunburn. Applying aloe vera after cooling it in the refrigerator will give you an extra blast of soothing.

Keep yourself hydrated

Keeping yourself hydrated is important to treat sunburn faster. To do that, opt for fruits like oranges and watermelons. They are rich in vitamin C and promote healing. Also, drink plenty of water and electrolyte-rich drinks like coconut water.

Sandalwood

Sandalwood has natural cooling properties. Due to this, sandalwood can heal the blemishes on your skin and reduce the swelling and redness. Add some milk to sandalwood powder and apply this paste on the affected skin.

Cucumber slices

Cucumber slices give soothing experience. Placing chilled cucumber slices on the burn can give you relief from the pain.

Peppermint oil

Peppermint oil is a natural painkiller. It helps soothe burnt areas by providing a cooling sensation. Also, it can help relieve the after-sun headache.

Lavender oil

Lavender oil can help to reduce the sting of burns and decrease redness. It has antioxidant, pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties. These properties help lavender oil to speed up healing.