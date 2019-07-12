Home Remedies | Have Beautiful Hair | TheHealthSite.com

We are in the middle of the rainy season. No doubt, it provides relief from the heat and dust, but it also brings bad hair days. During monsoons, your hair can become frizzier and more unmanageable. You may feel that your hair has revolted against you.

We all wish for beautiful hair throughout the year, but, with the onset of monsoon, it becomes difficult to maintain it. It is indeed a sad truth of life that not everyone is blessed with silky smooth and luscious hair.

Here, we reveal some home remedies that can help you fight the frizz this monsoon.

Banana

Applying a fine paste of banana mixed with honey promotes elasticity of hair. Banana also adds shine to your hair and makes it smooth and frizz free. It can be the perfect solution for your hairy woes.

Coconut milk

This nourishes and moisturises your hair. If you wish for stronger and healthier hair, coconut milk is the solution. Apply warm coconut milk on your hair and leave it for 25 minutes.

Honey

Honey is known to be a great humectant. It helps you to retain moisture and be frizz free. But remember to always dilute honey before applying it on your tresses.

Avocado

Mix avocado with curd to control frizz. Avocado is rich in Vitamin B and E. This will nourish your hair. It is also rich in fatty acids that coat your hair and help retain moisture.

Mayonnaise

It provides shine and nourishment to your hair. It is rich in fats, so it adds an extra layer of moisture that helps in controlling frizz. This is one of the easiest remedy for your hair.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps in balancing the pH level of your hair. It closes the cuticles and helps your hair to retain moisture. Rinse your hair with diluted ACV after shampoo and then apply conditioner.

Aloe vera

Mix aloe vera gel with the oil of your choice, apply it on hair and leave it for 20-30 minutes. Aloe vera is a good moisturising ingredient.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is great for frizzy hair. It penetrates deep into your hair and nourishes it. Frizz is the result of dry hair and this oil moisturises it.

Almond Oil

Use pure almond oil to get the mane that you desire. This hair oil is less sticky than other oils. Rub a little on your palms and spread through your hair after you have washed it.

Eggs

It is your best friend when it comes to treating frizzy hair. Keratin and folic acid present in eggs help in controlling the frizz. Add an oil of your choice to an egg, apply it on hair and leave it for 15 minutes.