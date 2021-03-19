ResMed introduces #WakeUpToGoodSleep, a 360-degree campaign to drive sleep awareness in India. The campaign is conceptualised to underscore the importance of sleep quality for overall wellbeing, it aims to highlight the growing and largely unidentified sleep disorders in India and the treatment options available. A sound sleep keeps you away from many other serious issues such as type -2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and depression. World Sleep Day (WSD) is an annual, global call to action about the importance of healthy sleep. The focus of WSD is to bring cognizance to the many burdens of sleep problems, as well as the importance of healthy sleep. WSD publicly displays the efforts being taken toward the prevention and management of sleep disorders. Created and hosted by the World Sleep Society, World Sleep Day is an internationally recognized awareness event bringing researchers, health professionals, and patients together to recognize sleep and its important impact on our health. Considering the fact that you can survive without food for a week but not without sleep makes it an essential aspect of life.