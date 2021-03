Every year, March 26 is observed as Purple Day. It is a global grassroots event aimed at increasing awareness about epilepsy. It also seeks to reduce the social stigma associated with the disease. This neurological disorder has many myths and misconceptions attached to it. It was first held in 2008 and is now known the world over as the Purple Day Epilepsy campaign. Women with this condition are often discriminated against in many societies across the world. For them, the stigma attached to the disease and the attitude of people towards them can be more traumatic than the seizures. Watch the video to know about epilepsy and how it affects women.