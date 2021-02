Cancer is one of the deadliest diseases in the world and the second biggest cause of mortality. But, is it common among children too? What exactly is childhood cancer? According to the reports, every year, more than 400,000 children and adolescents below 20, are diagnosed with cancer. To understand everything about this condition and spread awareness, today on International Childhood Cancer Day, we have with us Dr Nandini C Hazarika, Senior Consultant Paediatric Hemato-Ocology & BMT from Rainbow Children’s Hospital, New Delhi. She shares her invaluable knowledge to clear the air about this disease among children. Dr. Hazarika will address the many questions related to childhood cancer including causes, triggers, diagnosis, and treatment.