Also Read - Banana Mug Cake: A healthy dessert that pampers your sweet tooth too

Have you ever tried pancake for breakfast? Well, if you haven’t, then you are surely missing out on a healthy and yummy delicacy. Whenever we talk about continental breakfast, the first thing that comes to our mind is that it is difficult to make. However, we have got a super easy pancake recipe for you for which you will only need simple ingredients like flour, egg, milk, jaggery powder and a few other basic things available in your kitchen shelf. Also Read - Whip up a bowl of healthy Dal Makhani with almond paste

This breakfast option is power-packed with nutrition, thanks to some of its ingredients. Egg is good and inexpensive source of high-quality protein which also includes vitamin B2, vitamin D, B6, B12 and minerals such as zinc, iron and copper. Milk, on the other hand, is full of calcium and helps in building muscle mass. The jaggery powder used in our pancake recipe promotes digestion and acts as a detox as it helps cleanse the liver by flushing out harmful toxins from the body. Also Read - Oatmeal Rawa Dosa: The yummy South Indian recipe that will fuel your weight-loss goals

Watch this video to learn how to make pancake at home. Once you mix the basic ingredients like flour, baking powder, and sugar in a bowl with egg, milk, oil and other ingredients, it won’t take much time for prepping this breakfast. All you need to do is blend the mixture, pour it on a heated and oiled pan and within 15-20 minutes your piping hot pancake is ready to be served.