It’s time to ditch your heavy weights and hop on to the big inflatable exercise ball, also known as a stability ball, for an effective full body workout. It can change the way your body works. According to our fitness expert, Laura Lewis, the biggest benefit of using an exercise ball is balance, as it puts your body in unstable positions. As soon as you sit, lay down or lean on the ball, your legs and abdominal muscles contract in an attempt to stabilize the body. One added benefit of this ball is that they are not rigid. Weight training is a repetitive workout, which can become boring after some time. But with exercise ball, you have the flexibility to use it as you like. According to Lewis, a stability ball can increase stability in the joints. This reduces the chances of injury. You also use stability balls to add difficulty to your regular exercises. For example, rather than perform push-ups on the floor, perform them on a shaky surface such as a stability ball.