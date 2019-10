Do you want to reduce your belly fat or relieve back pain? Pilates workout is a perfect way of increasing the core strength and improving abdominal muscles. A person usually does crunches to improve his core strength and to get six-pack abs without knowing that there are other exercises that can also help. During a crunch, only rectus abdominis and external oblique muscles in the stomach are involved. But in Pilates, you can work on your deeper muscles.

Pilates is a form of workout that contains numerous low-impact exercises. It helps to strengthen muscles and improves flexibility and posture. All the exercises in a Pilate workout aim to target the core muscles, which helps in maintaining a healthy weight. According to a research done in 2017, by the National Institute of Health, USA, out of 37 overweight people that were taken for the research, all of them showed weight loss, lower BMI, toned waist and decreased abdomen and hip circumference, in just eight weeks of practising Pilates. Pilates focus on removing excess fat from between the organs, which is important if you want to have clean abs.

So, if you dislike crunches or feel like they are not enough to strengthen your core, give Pilates a chance.