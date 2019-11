You have a well-sculpted body and you are pretty happy with the way you look and feel. Your mindful eating and exercise routine that you follow religiously have paid off. But there’s a little problem. Your arms are not the way you want them to be. You want them to be well-sculpted. Your efforts with those heavy dumb-bells have failed to yield results. But who said that you need to be adept at dumbbell workouts to get the toned arms of your dream? There are other no-equipment easy-to-do workouts too that can sculpt your arms. Watch this video to master them. It includes arm toning exercises like arm rotation, scissors, namaste press, overhead namaste circle, side pulls, push-ups and triceps dips. Doing 20 reps of each of these exercises will prove to be effective. The video also includes a few cooling stretches. Warm-ups and cool-downs are essential components of any workout regimen.

However, even the best of workouts sometimes fail to give you the desired results. There could be very many factors behind this, starting from your genes to body composition and of course, the mistakes that you may be committing while performing the exercises. Make sure you follow the instructions right to avoid postural mistakes.