Does an apple a day really keep the doctor away? What makes this fruit so special? One of the most cultivated and consumed fruit in the world, apple is extremely rich in dietary fiber, flavanoids and antioxidants. It helps reduce the risk of developing hypertension, heart disease, diabetes and cancer. According to our expert, Wendy Bright Fallon, who is an integrated house counselor, apple has anti-inflammatory properties, which is good for vascular support, immune system and digestive system. According to our expert, consuming three apples a day can keep the doctor away. But consuming too many of them can cause a stomach ache. Filled with Vitamin C, Vitamin A and E, and minerals such as calcium, potassium, and phosphorus, apple skin helps detoxify the body. It also helps the liver and gall bladder. Our expert says that the best way to consume an apple is raw, straight from the tree. By cooking it, you are killing the live enzymes in it. You can dip an apple in peanut butter or walnut butter to make it more presentable and attractive to children.