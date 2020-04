Also Read - Stress comes with unpredictable signs too: This meditation video will make you calmer

Staying physically active is important to reduce your risk of developing diseases. A healthy diet and exercise can also help you battle anxiety, lift your mood and fix your sleeping issues during this pandemic time. Physical inactivity, on the other hand, is associated with increased risk of morbidity or worsening of many chronic diseases and health conditions such as cardiovascular disease (CVD), congestive heart failure, stroke, certain cancers, osteoporosis, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension. Sedentary lifestyle can also up your risk of dying from heart disease and other medical problems. Also Read - This 20-minute video will show you the best workouts to build lean muscle mass

Doctors recommend at least 150 minutes per week of moderate activity to keep your heart strong and reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke. Running, jogging, and biking are some of the best cardio exercises to boost your heart health. Can’t hit the gym or run in the park due to the lockdown? Don’t worry. We have you covered up.

We bring to you some no-equipment workouts you can easily do at home to get your heart rate up. This video will guide you through three exercises that are good for your heart and will also help you manage other lifestyle conditions like diabetes. It includes two rounds of three workouts-Single Leg Hip Bridge, Frog Jump, Side Plank with a single leg lift. Watch the video to get started.