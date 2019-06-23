This is how vitamin A improves your health condition | TheHealthSite.com

This is how vitamin A improves your health condition

One of the most important vitamins for human health, vitamin A is a term used for a group of fat-soluble compounds. This vitamin gives you a plethora of health benefits. From protecting your eyes to supporting your bone health, vitamin A does it all for you. Here we tell you about top 10 health benefits of having this super nutrient.

Improves eye health

Vitamin A boosts your vision and keeps your eyes healthy. It activates rhodopsin molecule which sending a signal to the brain that results in vision. Vitamin A also prevents macular degeneration, one of the leading causes of age-related blindness.

Improves immunity

Vitamin A is an essential micronutrient for immunity. Vitamin A deficiency blocks the regeneration of the mucosal barriers and increased susceptibility to infections.

Provides relief from inflammation

Vitamin A acts as a powerful antioxidant in the body. It helps in reducing buildup of harmful free radicals. Also, it prevents oxidative damage to cells and reduce risk of inflammation. Reduced levels of inflammation are linked to a lower risk for neurodegenerative diseases.

Good for your skin

Vitamin A has potent skin-enhancing properties. This helps in fighting against acne and wrinkles. Retinoids found in vitamin A has anti-inflammatory properties. This makes it therapeutic for common skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema.

Can reduce your risk of developing cancer

Retinoids present in vitamin A can block the growth of cancer cells. But, its use should be moderate. High doses of retinoic acid can be toxic to cells.

Protects your bones

Vitamin A is a crucial component of bone growth. Its deficiency can lead to compromising bone health. Retinol present in vitamin A is associated with improved bone mineral density.

Reduces cholesterol level

Cholesterol build up in your blood vessels can cause risk of heart disease. Vitamin A can help naturally lower cholesterol levels. Beta-carotene or retinol helps in significantly reducing levels of total cholesterol in the blood.

Prevent formation of urinary stones

Urinary stones usually form in the kidneys. They slowly grow and develop in the ureters or bladder. It has been found that low levels of vitamin A leads to increased levels of calcium oxalate crystals in the urine. This means, its deficiency can lead to higher risk of urinary stone formation.

Promotes tissue repair

Vitamin A helps in cell regeneration and tissue repair. This vitamin can help in wound healing too.

Helps in reproduction and development

Vitamin A supports both male and female reproduction. It also helps in embryonic development.