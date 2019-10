Do your feet hurt often? Well, if your job involves long hours of standing or if you travel for long hours sitting in one position, feet are bound to hurt. It happens because human feet are designed for mobility. When you stand for long or do not move much, your feet start hurting. Long hours of standing may even result in chronic health issues like inflammation, arthritis and rheumatism. Those who go through this pain understand how uncomfortable it gets to carry on with the regular day with aching feet. It’s annoying too. People complain of not been able to fall asleep if their feet hurt. Well, once a wise man said that exercise has a solution for everything. Our expert here teaches a simple but effective exercise pose called tree pose that soothes the aching feet. The idea behind the pose it to strike a balance and use body’s energy to bring focus on feet. This pose helps in strengthening of calves, spine, ankle and thighs. It also helps in relieving pain, treating flat feet and improving sense of balance. If you too complain of aching feet, the solution is here.