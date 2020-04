Lean muscle mass is extremely important for a fit and healthy body. It has been linked with your Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR). BMR is the amount of calories you burn while resting. Your BMR is directly proportional to you’re the amount of your lean muscle mass. Also, having a good lean amount of lean muscle mass protects you against weaker or thinner bones. Strong bones protect you against fractures as you age, when you are more likely to fall. Also Read - Watch: This meditation video will help you relax and de-stress

The best part about lean muscle mass is that it can increase your bone strength and density. There is this popular notion that weights and dumbbells can only give you lean muscle mass. That's however, not the truth. Some no-equipment strength training workouts can also help you build these all-too-necessary muscles.