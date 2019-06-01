These juices will give you gorgeous hair | TheHealthSite.com

It is known that fruit and vegetable juices come with numerous health benefits that reduce the risk of certain diseases. But did you know that juices of carrot, onion, kiwi, etc. help in protecting your hair follicles? Here, are some juices that can boost hair growth.

Strawberry juice: Strawberries are rich in vitamin C that helps to increase your body’s protein absorption capacity and you hair is composed of a protein called keratin. That’s how strawberry juice helps in hair growth and protects the hair follicles.

Aloe vera juice: Aloe vera contains Vitamin C, and minerals like iron, zinc, copper. These vitamins and minerals makes the hair less prone to breakage. The enzymes present in the juice help in the nourishment of hair.

Carrot juice: Carrots are one of the rich sources of biotin, a vitamin essential for normal hair growth. 100 grams of carrot provide you with 20 per cent of the recommended biotin intake.

Onion juice: Like carrots, onions are also a rich source of biotin that promotes hair growth. A glass of onion juice will have high copper content that supports hair pigmentation.

Cucumber juice: Cucumber is said to be a good source of silica. Found in our connective tissues, this mineral supports hair growth. Cucumber also contains antioxidants, vitamin C and minerals that protect hair follicles.

Coriander juice: Iron deficiency and stress could be the culprits behind your hair loss. Coriander is a great source of iron and is known to have stress-relieving properties. Therefore, drinking coriander juice reduces hair fall.

Spinach juice: Like coriander, spinach is also rich in iron. Iron helps the red blood cells carry oxygen to hair follicles. This results in strong strands and healthy hair growth.

Kiwi juice: Kiwi is a rich source of Vitamin C that plays a major role in hair protection. It is also rich in antioxidants, that help in protecting the hair follicles and encourage growth.

Potato juice: Potato contains vitamins B, C, zinc, and iron that help in nourishing the hair follicles. Potato juice also shiny and lustrous.

Garlic juice: Garlic is a rich source of selenium, a mineral important for healthy hair. It also has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties that may help to prevent any infection that causes hair loss.