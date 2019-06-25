weight loss tricks | TheHealthSite.com

Sticking to a diet plan can be extremely difficult and people frequently opt out of these for numerous reasons. But there are a few smart, unusual and easy-to-follow eating tricks you can resort to. These will bring about significant changes in your weighing scale.

Sniff your food

Sniffing the food tricks the brain into thinking that you’re actually eating. Neutral sweet smells can also bring down your hunger levels. Some food smells that can work as appetite suppressants are garlic, fennel and grapefruit.

Eat in a blue plate

Scientists say that the colour blue functions as an appetite suppressant. They have found that people eat 33 per cent less in a blue room. The reason behind this can be traced back to the ancient times when this colour indicated poison.

Ditch diet soda

Diet soda can make you gain weight as it makes you feel hungry. It can also increase your risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabeties. Switching to water is a much healthier alternative and also helps to suppress hunger.

Eat in small plates

The size of your plate and the portion of food you end up gulping down is directly related. If you eat in a big plate, you tend to take bigger servings, which eventually make you overeat. One of the best ways to control your portions is to eat in small plates,

Look at the mirror while eating

If you look at yourself while eating anything unhealthy, you will find it less tasteful. This will have you reduce the consumption of that particular food and promote healthy eating habits. However, looking into a mirror doesn’t change your perception of a healthy food.

Eat spicy food

Spicy foods help in burning fat by increasing your metabolism. This is because foods like hot peppers have capsaicin which helps in raising your body temperature. This results in burning a few calories and decreasing your appetite.

Chew slowly

Your brain might take some time to register that you have eaten enough. Chewing slowly increases your satiation levels helping you take in fewer calories. Slow eating also stimulates the production of leptin, the hormone that signals that you are full.

Eat eggs for breakfast

Replacing a grain based breakfast with eggs or any source of quality protein is a good idea. It makes you feel full and eat fewer calories for the next 36 hours. This could be great for losing more weight and body fat.

Use vanilla scented candles

If you have a sweet tooth , simply light a vanilla scented candle after the main course is over. Vanilla scented candles suppress your appetite and you will not feel like having dessert anymore. It is especially helpful in curbing your craving for sweets.

Turn the lights up

Dim lights are known to reduce your inhibitions about food and make you order more. Be sure to make your dining area is well-lit when you eat at home. You can also play a soft for music at the backdrop as it relaxes you