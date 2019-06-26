Superfoods to reduce your chances of getting prostate cancer | TheHealthSite.com

Prostate cancer hits you when the cells in your prostate gland start behaving abnormally and mutate. The symptoms associated with this cancer include frequent urination, blood in semen, discomfort in the pelvic area, trouble urinating, decreased force in the urine stream, and erectile dysfunction. Though, there is no perfect protection plan for prostate cancer, here are some foods that will reduce your risk of this condition.

Soy

A new study revealed that consumption of soy-rich foods can protect men against prostate cancer. Phytoestrogens present in soy products help decrease prostate cancer risk. Opt for soymilk, tofu, soy nuts, and whole soybeans to prevent your risk of having this cancer.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C can keep cancerous cells from mutating further. It boosts your immune system that can effectively fight against cancer. It enhances the effectiveness of some medicines to attack prostate cancer on all fronts. Oranges, lemons grapefruits and pineapples are a good option.

Black cumin Seeds

Black cumin contains a potent antioxidant called thymoquinone, that can affect cancer growth at all stages. Without affecting healthy prostate cells it inhibits the growth and viability of cancerous prostate cells. Also, it is a rich source of essential fatty acids that are vital to nurture your immune system.

Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne Pepper is rich in capsaicin that has anti-cancer properties. It can potentially kill cancer cells including prostate cancer cells. It does so by attacking the mitochondria of abnormal cancerous cells without touching the healthy ones.

Tomatoes

Lycopene is a red pigment found in tomatoes. It is a powerful antioxidant that can avoid the spread of cancerous cells, including prostate cancer cells. The phytonutrient and carotenoid (a pigment) present in tomatoes also help fight against cancer.

Baking Soda

It is loaded with sodium bicarbonate lending it an alkalizing effect. Cancer cells cannot thrive in this environment. They can multiply only in an acidic condition.

Pomegranate Juice

Drinking pomegranate juice daily may slow the progression of prostate cancer. It’s loaded with antioxidants including polyphenols and isoflavones. Pomegranate juice can block the actions of free radicals causing cell damage and associated with cancer.

Flaxseeds

They contain lignans and omega 3 fatty acids that potentially help inhibit the growth and spread of cancerous cells. Flaxseeds can lower inflammation in the prostate glands. They also lower your cholesterol levels.

Broccoli

Broccoli is a vegetable that contains many complex compounds that protect us from cancer. According to researchers one of the phytochemicals found in these vegetables, called sulforaphane, selectively targets and kills cancer cells while leaving normal prostate cells healthy and unaffected.

Green Tea

Research shows that men with prostate cancer who drink green tea have less prostate tissue inflammation. This is linked to cancer growth. Green tea is high in polyphenols which help in fighting cancer.