Suffering from strep throat? These home remedies may help | TheHealthSite.com

Strep throat is an infection caused by bacteria. If you have developed it, you will experience sore and scratchy throat. This infection is characterized by painful swallowing, fever, throat pain, red tonsil etc. If left untreated, this condition may lead to kidney inflammation or rheumatic fever. Luckily there are treatment options available for strep throat. Here we tell you about some of the home remedies that you can try to get rid of this condition.

Elderberry

It has antibacterial and antiviral properties. This can protect you against respiratory symptoms. You can either eat elderberries raw or use its powder. You can also have elderberry tea.

Echinacea

It can boost your immunity and prevent spread of bacterial infection. Echinacea contains a compound known as echinacein. It helps in keeping bacteria and viruses away from entering healthy cells.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C can improve your immunity. It can also repair tissue damage in your throat. oranges, kale, strawberries, grapefruit and kiwi are some of the rich sources of vitamin C.

Raw honey

Having raw honey regularly can promote antioxidants in your body. It can boost your immunity. Honey has antibacterial property. This creates a protective barrier in the throat to prevent infection.

Bone broth

It improves your immunity by providing nutrients and keeping you hydrated. It contains compounds that are known to reduce swelling and joint pain.

Peppermint oil

It reduces swelling in the throat. Also, this oil gives cooling sensation and a calming effect. To use it right, you can add 2 drops of peppermint oil in your toothpaste.

Lemon oil

Lemon oil has antibacterial properties. This helps in flushing out toxins from the body. This oil can limit the growth of antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains.

Thyme oil

It boosts your immunity and support your respiratory system. It also inhibits the growth of antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains. To use it right, you can add 2 drops of thyme oil in water and do gargling.

Apple cider vinegar

Using it is an easy way to treat strep throat. Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid. This helps in healing the damage done to the throat. Also, it kills dangerous bacteria and helps the growth of beneficial ones. Apple cider vinegar acts as a natural antibiotic.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D can boost your immunity. It is found in foods like cheese, egg yolk, salmon, tuna etc. Vitamin D provides protection against bacteria. It also prevents reoccurrence of respiratory conditions.