Suffering from diabetes? Avoid these foods | TheHealthSite.com

Diabetes is a condition where your blood sugar levels goes up significantly. If you don’t keep your diet in control, your condition can worsen. Make sure that you are following your doctor’s advice while buying crockery. Most of the diabetic patients are advised to cut down their carb intake, as this micronutrient can trigger a surge in your blood glucose. Here are 10 foods you should avoid if you’re suffering from diabetes.

Sodas and sweet drinks:

Sodas and sweet drinks are loaded with carbs which increases your blood glucose. Also, they include fructose, a sugary substance which is associated with insulin resistance.

Peanut butter:

Peanut butter contains trans-fats which are considered unhealthy for diabetic patients. Trans-fat can cause inflammation and reduce your good cholesterol that increases the risk of heart disease in people living with diabetes.

Pasta:

Though pasta contains fibre but it is high in carbs which can trigger a fluctuation in your blood sugar levels.

Flavoured yogurt:

Plain yogurt is recommended for people living with diabetes. However, you need to make sure that you are not eating fruit-flavoured ones. These are made up of sugar, low-fat milk and is known to be a rich source of carbs.

Honey:

If you think honey could be a good substitute for sugar, you are wrong. One tablespoon of honey contains as many carbs as you will find in one tablespoon of white sugar.

Dried fruits:

While fresh fruits could help you satisfy your sweet tooth, when dried they can cause a dangerous spike in your blood sugar levels. When fruits are dried their carb quantity goes up by three-folds.

Flavoured coffee:

Some studies suggest that coffee can reduce your risk of diabetes. But if you try to modify your drink by opting for different flavours, it can have adverse effect on your blood sugar levels.

Fruit juices:

Unless you are making fresh fruit juice in your home, you should avoid drinking it. Several estimates suggest that in some cases, a glass of fruit juice carries more sugar and carb than a glass of carbonated drink.

French fries:

Anything that contains potato is a complete no-no for any diabetic patient. When they are fried, they offer significant risk to your overall health which includes a surge in your blood sugar levels.