Stress is an undeniable truth of life. Science suggests that some of it is good, especially for your work performance. But too much of stress can increase your risk of serious health issues like high blood pressure, cardiac ailments, diabetes and several neurological disorders. However, you may not always realize that you are stressed out because, at times, this condition comes with unlikely symptoms. Severe period cramps may be a sign of internal anxiety. Experts blame it in stress-induced hormonal imbalance. Another surprising sign of this condition is an achy mouth. If you are anxious from within, you are likely to grind your teeth while in sleep. Unpleasant dreams could also be the manifestation of internal stress.

Reams of research have shown that meditation techniques have a soothing effect on your central nervous system, which alleviates stress effectively. They change the activities of your brain, control your blood pressure levels, balance your stress hormones and have a positive impact on your muscular activities too.