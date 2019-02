Emergency contraceptive pills can be good if you had unprotected sex or missed taking your birth control pills. However, using these pills as a daily method of contraception can be dangerous for your health and you need to be clear about a few myths which are associated with emergency contraceptive pills before you use them. They won’t halt your pregnancy and they will work even if you don’t take them within two days of intercourse. Also, these pills won’t cause any side-effects apart from a headache or nausea which will go away in a couple of days.