Hiking is a great way to set out to the country side, away from the city’s hustle-bustle. People use it as one of the ways to test their body strength. It can be adventurous and lot of fun for people who enjoy such activities. However, it may at times impact your health too. Therefore, it’s always better to prepare yourself before you head out to hike. One of the most important ways to plan for a healthy hike is by choosing your food carefully. While on a hike, body energy and nutritional demands are different that usual.

Author of the book, 52 Ways to a Healthy You, Laura Lewis, tells in this video what all you need to take with you on a hike. She suggests foods that are great for as both, snacks and dinner. With explaining each food nutritional value and importance during hike, she explains one of the most important point–staying hydrated. Laura also explains that how hydration boosts energy levels that help a great deal during hiking. If you are planning a hike trip, make sure you carry lesser weight but something that serves maximum purpose for you.