When you squat, you exercise almost every major muscle in your body. It builds your muscles and makes your bones strong. It can also make you more flexible and strengthen your knee and hip joints. The best thing about squats is that it can help you lose weight too. You can perform these exercises with or without weights. If you do it with weights, you improve your overall muscle mass. But be careful to avoid injury. As our fitness expert says in the video, it can help you develop your quadriceps, quads, hamstrings, rectus abdominis or abs, obliques and calves. Watch the video to know how to do the squat the right way.