Eggs are inexpensive, tasty and very, very nutritious. These are packed with protein and contain very less calories. The yolk is a rich source of zinc, iron, vitamins A, B and D, riboflavin, calcium, iron, phosphorous, lutein (a phytochemical that researchers say is good for the eyes), choline (needed for brain development) and cholesterol. The whites contain protein and, contrary to popular believe, it can also reduce blood pressure levels. In fact, one egg can fulfil about 11 per cent of a man’s daily requirement of protein and 14 per cent of women’s daily requirement. No wonder, many people around the world favour this food to stat their day with. A study published in Metabolism says that having one for breakfast can keep you full for a longer period and help you lose weight faster. A classic example of a healthy eggetarian breakfast is deviled eggs. Just two of these come packed with all the goodness of eggs plus vitamin K from the mayonnaise. Watch the video to know how to make deviled eggs.