Going au naturel is an option that proves to be rewarding in most cases. However, there are a few exceptions where natural alternatives may not be effective and and be harmful as well. Pregnancy is one such condition where not all natural herbs should be relied upon. In this video, food and lifestyle expert Roni Proter, talks about herbs you should stay away from if you are expecting. According to the expert, studies have shown that some herbs contain certain substances that can cause miscarriage, premature birth, uterine contractions or negatively impact the development of foetus. According to American Pregnancy Association, herbs such as saw palmetto, goldenseal, dong quai, passion flower, and black and blue cohosh can trigger unfavourable hormonal activities, affect the placenta, stimulate uterine and induce labor, leading to several pregnancy complications. However, not all herbs are bad. There are some that are considered safe for pregnancy. Peppermint leaf, ginger root and slippery elm bark herbs are considered safe as studies have shown that they can relieve symptoms of morning sickness and pregnancy induced nausea. Even though they are regarded safe for both the mother and the baby, it is advised that you talk to your gynaecologist and a herbalist, before opting for any of these herbs.