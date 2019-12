During pregnancy, your body goes through a lot of changes. Due to hormonal changes and the stress of pregnancy, you may have skin problems and hair fall. On top of that, if you also have to deal with insensitive comments about your weight gain and answer questions about your stretch marks, it can leave you fuming. This is exactly what happened to Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy. And, it triggered her post-partum depression. In the video, she talks about her post-partum depression and how she overcame it. She blames social media and the insensitivity of people for this common condition. She also has words of advice for all new mons out there. She tells them that the most important thing is to take care of themselves.