Premature ejaculation: Home remedies for a healthy penis | TheHealthSite.com

Premature ejaculation is a male sexual dysfunction where the male partner climaxes before sexual penetration. Well, this is real problem man. Don’t ignore the issue and talk to a sexologist ASAP. Meanwhile, you can resort to the natural remedies that will improve your penile health.

Ginger and honey

Ginger helps in increasing the blood flow to your penile area. This helps in providing greater control over ejaculation. Honey is an aphrodisiac, a substance that increases libido. It enhances the potency of ginger.

Garlic

This kitchen ingredient also increases the blood flow to your penis. Saute a few cloves of garlic with ghee in low flame. Let them turn golden brown before you eat them. You can eat them raw as well. Garlic also helps in heating up your body.

Ashwagandha

It is known to enhance the strength of your organs. It improves your sexual stamina as well. Mixing this herb with ghee can improve your sperm count.

Saffron and Milk

Saffron is an aphrodisiac. Essential minerals like zinc, phosphorus, and iron are required for tackling premature ejaculation. All these are present in in saffron.

Dates

They contain flavonoids and estradiol. These components help you deal with premature ejaculation. They also promote sperm quality, and increase the weight of testes. Your sperm motility also improves. Eat dry dates for breakfast or have them with milk before bed.

Cinnamon

Sometimes a sluggish metabolism leads to premature ejaculation. Cinnamon enhances your metabolic function and therefore, your digestion.

Nutmeg

It is a spice rich in minerals like iron, zinc, potassium, etc. Zinc helps to maintain sperm count. It can delay your climax too.

Oysters

They are rich in zinc. This mineral is responsible for the maintenance of healthy sperm count and good testosterone levels. It can also increase your libido.

Pumpkin seeds

They are rich in magnesium. This mineral promotes the health of your prostrate gland. It plays an instrumental role in ensuring healthy ejaculation.

Green onion seeds

These seeds contain vitamin C It enhances the number of sperms, and circulates blood efficiently for a healthy sexual intercourse. That’s how your ejaculation issues are sorted.