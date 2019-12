New moms have a lot to deal with. Taking care of a baby for the first time can be taxing and it can leave you in a state of extreme fatigue. This is the time when you forget to take care of yourself and concentrate solely on the needs of your baby. But Bollywood actress, Sameera Reddy, says that this is the time when you need to be totally selfish about your own needs. As she says in this video, you are the one who carried your baby in her womb for nine months, you gave birth to her and you are looking after her now. She exhorts all new moms to give themselves time and take care of their diet and fitness. And, no, you don’t have to visit a gym for post-pregnancy fitness. You can do it by running around in the house, walking and doing household work too. Watch the video below to know everything that the actress has to say about her experience.