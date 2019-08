Scientifically known as Avena sativa, oats are commonly eaten in the form of oatmeal. From helping in losing weight to improving your cardiovascular health and making your bones strong, oats do it all for you. Read on to know about various other health benefits associated with oats.

Improve cardiovascular health

Oats contains a fiber called beta-glucan. This helps reducing the bad cholesterol level in the blood without affecting the good ones. Antioxidants present in in oats prevent LDL oxidation, a known factor behind heart disease.

Help in treating diabetes

Having low glycemic index, oats are considered good for diabetic people. Also, oats are rich in fiber, that helps in controlling blood sugar level. Beta-glucans present in oats, are also responsible for reducing blood glucose concentrations after consumption.

Provide you relief from constipation

Being jam-packed with fiber, oats can potentially relieve constipation. Also, they increase your stool weight helping in treating this problem. They are jam-packed with insoluble fiber, which is good for your gut health.

Help in fighting against cancer

Oats are rich in antioxidants, that help in fighting against cancer. Also, oats contain special compounds called avenanthramides. They are known to have anti-inflammatory properties. This help in inhibiting the growth of cancer cells.

Treat the problem of high blood pressure

Daily consumption of oats can lead to decrease in systolic blood pressure by 7.5 points. These are rich in soluble fiber. This is known to be an effective dietary therapy to treat hypertension.

Boost your immunity

Oats can improve your immunity because of beta-glucan present in them. Also, oats contain selenium and zinc. They help in fighting against infection.

Help in losing weight

Oats are full of fiber, that can keep you satiated for long. They stop you from binging, thus helping weight loss. Also, they improve your metabolism and help shedding those extra kilos.

Good for your bones

Oats contain silicon. This mineral is helps in formation of bones and their maintenance. Notably, silicon helps in the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis.

Improve your sleep

Oats contain nutrients and amino acids that produce melatonin. This chemical is known to induce sleep. They also promote production of insulin. This helps the neural pathways receive tryptophan. It is an amino acid that acts as a sedative to the brain.

Treat acne

Oats can potentially soak up the excess oil in your skin, thus helping treat acne. You can use oatmeal scrub to remove dead skin cells. Doing this will reduce spots and soften your skin.