Indian breakfasts are extremely carb-centric. But they can be dense with other nutrients too, if we pair them with the right kind of ingredients. Adding a few healthy ingredients to the traditionally used ones will make your breakfasts more power-packed. Take the popular South Indian dish Rawa Dosa for example. If you want to make it healthier, try making it with oatmeal, flax seeds and chia. You can have it along with coconut chutney. Also Read - Beetroot poriyal with pear and roasted cumin: Boost your immunity with this vitamin C rich recipe

Oatmeal flour contains gluten-free whole grain and is a great source of important vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. It promotes weight loss, lowers blood sugar levels and reduces the risk of heart disease. Flax seeds and chia seeds, on the other hand, are good sources of many nutrients. You can draw plenty of health benefits from their omega-3 fatty acids, high fibre content and various other micronutrients, beneficial for weight loss among others. Also Read - Banana, almond and date smoothie: Make this summer drink in minutes