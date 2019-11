Our brain is responsible for just about every other bodily function and works 24×7! Even when we are asleep. And that means, it requires a constant supply of ‘fuel.’ It is like that car, which works best when fed with premium oils and lags behind in performance when not given things up to the mark. Hence, to keep our brain in proper condition eating right is the key! Experts believe that nutrients are best absorbed by the body when they are consumed in food. Therefore, if you have an appetite, feed yourself something healthy and nutritious as our health expert, Jeffrey Schmidt, explains here. He specifically shows which fruit and vegetable is good for brain health and why. For instance, he suggests eating berries and cheese but also explains how alcohol may work in a complete opposite manner for your brain.

We all are focused on our diet for losing weight or maintaining health or keeping our immune system strong. However, no one really thinks what food can impact brain health. You might already be consuming the nutrients that our brain needs. But perhaps this list by the expert can give you better clarity on how your plate should look like if brain health is your priority.