Dopamine is a neurotransmitter also known as the feel-good hormone that plays a pivotal role in emotional responses, motivation and feeling pleasure. However, its deficiency can lead to Parkinson’s disease, put you more at risk of depression and addictions along with other ailments. You can boost your dopamine levels naturally by including green tea, turmeric, bananas, coffee and opting for a low-carb diet.

Disclaimer: TheHealthSite.com does not guarantee any specific results as a result of the procedures mentioned here and the results may vary from person to person. The topics in these pages including text, graphics, videos and other material contained on this website are for informational purposes only and not to be substituted for professional medical advice.