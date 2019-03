Omega-3 fatty acids help in preventing clot formation, enhances your vision, and in case you are suffering from arthritis, it also helps to reduce inflammation. Additionally, it plays an important role to keep cardiovascular disease at bay. Mostly, omega-3 fatty acids are found in fish and other non-vegetarian foods. However, you can also try walnuts, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, canola oil, and eggs to get your share of omega-3 content.