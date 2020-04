It is a fact that stress is an inevitable part of life. But today, amidst lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has taken on a whole new meaning. Till now, your hectic lifestyle and pressures of modern living weighed you down and stressed you out. But suddenly, you are cooped up inside your house with no outlet. You are now stressed about your job, about the health crisis and about having to constantly worry about being safe. This is not the ideal state for anyone. When you go through any stress, your body releases hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones charge you up and help you deal with your stress. And, when your stress levels go down, the hormones also subside. But if the levels of these two hormones remain high for a long time, stress can lead to unnecessary complications like hypertension, heart disease, chronic anxiety or maybe even diabetes to name a few. So, you need to get this under control at the earliest.

This video will take you through session one of a guided balloon meditation that is designed to calm you down and relax you. The meditation is a short one and it will make you feel lighter and calmer once you are through with it. So, watch the video and participate in the soothing journey to a better and happier version of yourself.