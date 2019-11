Shedding weight is one thing but losing belly fat is a whole different saga. Belly fat is stubborn and more difficult to remove. The reason behind this is that while most fat remain over the muscles, belly fat combines with the stomach muscles and accumulates in small pockets in the stomach. This is why, tricks that work for fats in any other part of the body are ineffective in case of belly fats, it has been found. But it is not impossible. There are some simple exercises for losing belly fat that you can try at home. These exercises include 90-degree static press, crunches, twist crunches,bicycle exercise,leg circle,plank and back extension. These workouts focus on stomach and abdominal exercise and when combined with a healthy diet can help reduce belly fat. Here is a video that shows how to perform these and the specific benefits of performing each exercise.