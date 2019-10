For most women, the arrival of periods signals a change in breasts and taste. But sometimes, for some women, the days prior to periods are much more difficult. Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is a condition where different mental and physical symptoms occur simultaneous before ovulation. Symptoms include fatigue, pain and tenderness in breasts, anxiety, anger and poor concentration. Periods are a natural process in a woman’s life, and you cannot do anything about them. But you can easily manage PMS. If left untreated, it can lead to chronic depression.

The main cause of PMS is the increased level of female sexual hormones in the body just before menstruation. Oestrogen and progesterone hormones can cause stress, anxiety and irritability. You can manage and treat your PMS by making some dietary changes. Including food rich in magnesium, B-complex and calcium has been linked with treating and managing many different PMS symptoms, such as constipation, acne, abdominal pain and sore breasts. Food rich in magnesium, B-complex, and calcium are spinach, eggs, seeds and milk. Watch the video as people share their experience and talk about how they dealt with PMS.