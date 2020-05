Also Read - Want to let go of your stress? Spare just 10 minutes to watch this video

Packed with nutrients and powerful health benefits, eggs are among the healthiest foods on the planet. Eggs are also one of the most versatile ingredients and are used in making many kinds of dishes. Many nutritionists also agree that eggs are an important part of any healthy diet. But take note, all eggs are not equal. What a hen was fed and how it was raised will determine the nutritional benefits of an egg. Experts say eggs that are fortified with omega-3 or pastured eggs are a better choice than the supermarket variety. Many dieticians and nutritionists now recommend having an egg every day. Also Read - Beat the heat with refreshing watermelon sorbet: Watch this video and try it today

Eating eggs can give you multiple health benefits. This superfood can help you lose weight, improve your eye health, boosts brain health, regulates cholesterol levels, and keep your heart happy. Also Read - This video will guide you through three exercises to boost your heart health

Packed with protein and fat, eggs can be a healthy breakfast food. They are also a good source of lutein and zeaxanthin, which can reduce the risk of macular degeneration and cataracts. The choline in eggs can boost your cognitive ability and prevent neurological disorders. Eating eggs can help raise HDL (good) cholesterol and prevent the accumulation of bad cholesterol. Maintaining your cholesterol level is essential for heart health.

As mentioned above, eggs are a versatile ingredient and there many ways you can add it in your diet. In this video Chef Jason DeSouza will teach you how to make two delicious egg recipes: Cloud Eggs and Banana and Dates French toast. The chef also tells you how to make a vegetarian version of this toast. Watch the video to try them at home during the quarantine.