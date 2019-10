Who doesn’t like whipped cream? It’s almost everyone’s weakness. But does people who follow vegan diet has any other alternative of making whipped cream? As they don’t eat dairy products, it’s difficult for them to give up on whipped cream. Also, for people who are lactose-intolerant or do not indulge in dairy in general, having whipped cream over their favourite desserts becomes difficult.

Ann Gentry, creator, founder, and operating owner of Real Food Daily, a vegan restaurant in Los Angeles, tells us the recipe of making whipped cream with tofu—a tofu whip, as she calls it. Tofu is not only easily available but it’s safe for lactose-intolerant people and relished by vegans. She also explains that apart from making a good recipe for whipped cream, tofu is also healthy. Tofu is full of calcium, minerals and vitamins that can give us not just the right taste but also good health. So, in case you’re a vegan and have been thinking about your whipped cream temptation, learn from our expert a recipe that can be your festive go-to. Now don’t you think your guests will be happier if you serve them a sweet delight that also has health benefits?