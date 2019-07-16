Irritable Bowel Syndrome | Home Remedies | TheHealthSite.com

Irritable bowel syndrome or IBS is a disorder of the large intestine. It causes severe cramps, abdominal pain, gas, diarrhoea or constipation and bloating. If left untreated, it can cause intestinal damage. The severity of this syndrome varies from person to person. This is not a life-threatening disorder but can hinder your day to day life and requires medical assistance. But, along with it, you can also try our home remedies to get relief from the symptoms.

Here are some home remedies for irritable bowel syndrome.

Include probiotics in your diet

These are live bacteria found in fermented foods like yoghurt or in some supplements. Probiotic consumption can relieve abdominal pain and other IBS symptoms. If you are planning to take supplements, consult your doctor first.

Drink plenty of liquid

Water is your best friend if you are going through IBS. Avoid drinking liquids with caffeine or alcohol as they can irritate your intestines. These drinks can make your diarrhoea worse.

Exercise regularly

Exercise will help relieve stress, depression and it also stimulates normal contractions of your intestines. Initially, go slow with exercises and then gradually increase the time or intensity of exercise. If you have other medical issues, consult your doctor before starting any exercise programme.

Go for arrowroot

Arrowroot has been used as a treatment for diarrhoea for a long time now. It is also known to reduce constipation. Therefore, it is an effective home remedy to ease symptoms of IBS.

Try peppermint oil massage

Peppermint oil is known to be an anti-spasmodic oil and is supposed to be very beneficial. This oil helps to ease muscle spasms that lead to pain as you digest your food. This can give you short-term relief from irritable bowel syndrome.

Add turmeric to your food

According to study published in The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine said that turmeric extract tablets decreased abdominal pain. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties and is an antioxidant. Both these properties help patients suffering from IBS.

Chew some ginger

Ginger has been used for its medicinal properties since ancient times. Its extract helps in reducing inflammation caused by IBS. It also makes the stomach lining stronger and promotes movement in the intestines.

Fennel helps

Fennel may be helpful for people with IBS as it can help relax intestinal muscle and relieve gas. Fennel oil combined with curcumin reduces the severity of symptoms. More research is going on regarding the effectiveness of fennel seeds for IBS.

Sip a cup of chamomile tea

Chamomile tea is herbal tea that is mostly used for relaxation. It is also used to ease an upset stomach. This tea is believed to offer benefits as symptoms of digestive disorders can be related to stress.

Drink Aloe vera juice

It is the most popular remedy to treat diarrhoea, bloating, gas and other digestive problems. Aloe vera is rich in phenolic compounds called anthraquinones, which have a laxative effect in the stomach. The anti-inflammatory properties of Aloe vera may help to reduce gastrointestinal inflammation.