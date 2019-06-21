International Yoga Day – 10 weight loss Yoga poses that actually work! | TheHealthSite.com

If you have tried everything but failed to lose weight, try yoga. With this International Yoga Day being celebrated all across the world today, this is the best time to strike the poses that help you shed those extra kilos. Here are 10 poses that will fuel your weight-loss plans and help you get the body of your dreams.

Veerbhadrasana 1 (The Warrior Pose)

This asana stretches your back and strengthens your thighs. It also makes your buttock and tummy strong. This asana helps you lose weight by reducing belly fat and toning your muscles.

Veerbhadrasana 2 (The Warrior Pose 2)

It is slightly different from the first warrior pose. This aasana is great to strengthen the muscles in your back, thighs and abdomen. It makes your core strong and also helps you with weight loss.

Utkatasana (The Chair Pose)

This asana strengthens your core muscles and thighs. It helps in toning your buttocks while opening up your hips. It also helps strengthen the muscles of your lower back and exercise muscles of the spine.

Vrksasana (The Tree Pose)

This aasana is great for the muscles of your abdomen. It helps to tone your thighs and arms and also lose weight. It is considered good for those who want to get rid of anxiety.

Uttanasana (The Forward Bending Pose)

This aasana stretches the hamstrings and puts pressure on your abdomen. It also makes the blood rush to your head, helping you to relax. It can potentially release lumbar spine tightness and increase flexibility.

Ardha Matsyendrasana (The Half Spinal Twist)

This aasana increases the capacity of your lungs so it can hold more oxygen. It stretches the spine and tones the thighs and abdominal muscles. It stimulates the digestive system helping you to lose weight.

Badhakonasana (The Cobbler Pose)

This aasana reduces fat on your inner thighs and strengthens your spine. It makes muscles of your groin, knees and lower back strong. It also helps relieve menstrual discomfort and improves digestion.

Kumbhakasana (The Plank Pose)

This asana strengthens and tones your arms, shoulders and back. It makes your buttocks, thighs and abs strong. With all the focus on your core, this asana is great for runners.

Vasishtasana (The Sage Pose)

This asana works extensively on the shoulder, arms and the core muscles. It also improves flexibility and sense of balance. It works extensively on the shoulder, arms and the core muscles.

Halasana (The Plough Pose)

This pose is great for those who sit for long hours and have bad posture. It tones the muscles of your buttock and strengthens your shoulders and thighs. It also stimulates the functioning of the thyroid glands, parathyroid glands and abdominal organs.

Setubandhasana (The Bridge pose)

This pose is great to tone the thighs, strengthen the shoulders and tone your abs. It also relaxes the mind and helps to improve digestion. It is also great to keep one’s blood pressure under control.