The way you start your morning has an effect on the rest of your day. So, it is better to have a healthy start to a day. And, what better way is there than having a daily morning fitness ritual? Other than having a hearty nutritious breakfast, you must also include a few exercises to give yourself an energy boost every morning. Fitness consultant Prateek Dogra shows us how to have a perfect start to the day. He talks about the basic things that you must absolutely do just after you wake up. According to him, you must first have a lot of water to wake you up followed by a cup of green tea. Then you can get down to doing your stretches. This revs up metabolism and gives us an energy boost. Watch the video where he takes us through a few basic morning stretches that will prepare you for the challenges that the day might throw at you.